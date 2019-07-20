Iran’s ‘dangerous path’ ahead

Responding to the tank seizure, Jeremy Hunt, UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs responded that Iran is taking a ‘dangerous path’ of ‘illegal and destabilizing’ behavior. The tank named Stena Imperio was captured in the Strait of Hormuz. The tank was captured by Iranian Revolutionary Guard and took to the Iranian waters. The tensions between the nations have been mounting from May.

US’s unilateral withdraw from Iran nuclear deal and imposition of strict rules upon Iran aggravated the situation. UK, however cling to the deal. But they infuriated Iran when they helped to seize an Iranian tanker. As it goes an enemy’s enemy is a friend, a alliance with UK and US against Iran will be a probable outcome.