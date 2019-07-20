Latest NewsInternational

Iran’s ‘dangerous path’ ahead

Jul 20, 2019, 04:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Responding to the tank seizure, Jeremy Hunt, UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs responded that Iran is taking a ‘dangerous path’ of ‘illegal and destabilizing’ behavior. The tank named Stena Imperio was captured in the Strait of Hormuz.  The tank was captured by Iranian Revolutionary Guard and took to the Iranian waters. The tensions between the nations have been mounting from May.

US’s unilateral withdraw from Iran nuclear deal and imposition of strict rules upon Iran aggravated the situation. UK, however cling to the deal. But they infuriated Iran when they helped to seize an Iranian tanker. As it goes an enemy’s enemy is a friend, a alliance with UK and US against Iran will be a probable outcome.

Tags

Related Articles

Former FBI director says, Trump asked him to drop Flynn probe

May 17, 2017, 04:19 pm IST

The Rift between Telugu Desam Party and BJP takes a new turn

Feb 4, 2018, 03:35 pm IST

Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana Passes Away

Oct 28, 2018, 06:27 am IST

Central Government is moving to waive LPG subsidy for car owners

Dec 6, 2017, 10:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close