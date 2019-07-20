Latest NewsInternational

Man climbs on the wing of passenger plane before take off : Watch Video

Jul 20, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
A man who climbed onto the wing of a plane as it prepared for takeoff at the airport in Nigeria’s Lagos city has been arrested, authorities said.The man, who has not been identified, walked towards the aircraft on the runway and was spotted by the pilot, who slowed down and later turned off the engine as the man continued to wander around the aircraft, Azman Air said in a statement.

He then jumped onto a wing of the plane and tried to access the cabin, the airline said. The pilot radioed the tarmac to report the incident, according to the airline.The incident happened Friday morning at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos.

