Oppo launches K3 with pop-up selfie camera in India : Price and Features

OPPO has launched its new smartphone, Oppo K3 in India. The phone boasts of an in-display fingerprint scanner, pop-up selfie shooter and dual cameras at the back and comes with Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour options. Oppo is widely recognized for its pioneering technology that helps enhance the smartphone experience for consumers and Oppo’s new K series is no different.

Oppo K3 is a mid-range smartphone that was recently launched in China. Oppo K3 starts selling in the Indian market on July 23 via Amazon in the country.In India, the price of the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Oppo K3 has been set at Rs. 16,990, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 19,990.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the K3 from Oppo comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature.The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Under the hood, Oppo K3 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has a TUV Rheinland certification for cutting down blue light emission.Additionally, the phone packs a big 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo smartphones are usually known for their cameras, and the K3 is not any different. For optics, the Oppo K3 comes with a 16-MP pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is a 16-MP primary camera assisted by a 2-MP depth sensor.As far as connectivity is concerned, Oppo K3 has a WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C and GPS + GLONASS for connectivity.