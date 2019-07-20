Latest NewsIndiaSports

P V Sindhu made it to finals.

Jul 20, 2019, 05:18 pm IST
P V Sindhu reaches the final of Indonesian Open Super Series Badminton. Sindhu, World No.5 defeated Chen Yu Fei, world no. 3  in straight- games. Sindhu made an easy victory though Chen gave a good competition at the beginning. Akane Yamaguchi is her opponent in the finals. She had outplayed world no.1 earlier which adds much anticipation in the final match.  This is Sindhu’s first final match in the super series cup. She had won Indian Open and Korean Open earlier.

