The governors of six states got replaced by the new bunch. Madya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura will get new state heads. The governors with their respective states are as follows:

Anandi Ben Patil- Uttar Pradesh

Jagdeep Dhankar- West Bengal

Ramesh Bayes- Tripura

Lalji Tandon- Madya Pradesh

Fagu Chauhan- Bihar

R N Ravi- Nagaland.