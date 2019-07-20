United States is Not Convinced About Pakistan’s Arrest of Hafiz Saeed. Check this out

Pakistan’s administration is often reported to have been providing support to different terror organisation and it just doesn’t seem very convincing when they claim to have taken any action against some terrorist organisations leaders.

A couple of days before, Pakistan had arrested Hafiz Saeed, head of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, but not too many are convinced that the action means something meaningful in curbing terrorist activities.

The arrests follow warnings by Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which seeks to stem the flow of money to terrorist networks. The warning is important for Pakistan which is already on the “grey list” of FATF.

Now, the Trump administration on Friday sounded skeptical about Pakistan’s intentions in arresting terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is known to be the brain behind 2001 parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attack.

“We’ve seen this happen in the past. And we have been looking for sustained and concrete steps, not just window dressing,” a senior administration official told reporters. The statement comes ahead of Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US next week.

It is the seventh time Hafiz has been placed under arrest since 2001. US official said that he will look for concrete action from Pakistan.

“Let me reassure you, we are clear-eyed about the history here. We’re under no illusions about the support that we could see from Pakistan’s military intelligence services to these groups. So we will look for concrete action,” said the official.

“I noticed that Pakistan has taken some initial steps such as pledging to seize assets of some of these terrorist groups. And, of course, they put under arrest yesterday Hafiz Muhammed Saeed, the leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks,” added the official, who wanted to stay anonymous(as reported by NDTV).