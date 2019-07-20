Latest NewsIndia

“Use ballot paper instead of EVMs for preventing black money in polls” ,says Mamata Banerjee

Jul 20, 2019, 08:56 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday electoral reforms were must for ensuring transparency and preventing black money in polls.Stating that she has been rooting for electoral reforms since 1995, Banerjee said, “For preventing black money (in polls), restoring democracy, ensuring transparency on the part of political parties, the reforms are must. It should include state funding. Why should a party collect funds? Why should black money be there?”.

Stating that EVMs have been discarded by many countries, like England, France and Germany, the Chief Minister said, “Those who introduced EVMs are not using it. When there are so many complaints, ballot papers should be revived. We are saying no to EVM, and asking for return of ballot papers.”

She was talking to mediapersons at the venue of annual Martyrs” Day rally. It”s organised in memory of the 13 Congress workers killed in the firing in 1993 during a Writers” Buildings (state secretariat) blockade agitation.

