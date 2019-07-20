“Verdicts should be made available in Malayalam” : CM Pinaryi Vijayan sends letter to Supreme Court, Law Minister

CM Pinarayi Vijayan sends a letter to CJI Ranjan Gogoi and central minister of law Ravisankar Prasad, requested to include Malayalam in the decision to make Supreme Court verdicts obtainable in regional languages.

Presently, it has been decided to publish SC verdicts in seven regional languages. The CM requested to modify this list and include Malayalam in the first phase itself. In the letter, he pointed out that Malayalam is a language with great history and tradition and has achieved a lot in literacy, education and social service.