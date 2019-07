A Uttar Pradesh government official has informed that 18 people were killed in the state after being struck by lightning in many parts of the state on today.

Seven people were killed in Kanpur district, four in Jhansi, three in Hamirpur, two in Fatehpur and one person Jalaun and one in Chitrakoot district. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of the victim.