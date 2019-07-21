BJP leader shot dead by unidentified gunmen

Dr BS Tomar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday late night. The unfortunate incident took place at Doodhia Peepal village in Masuri area of Ghaziabad.

According to the initial media reports, the gunmen came in a Bolero car and a scooty and they fired 5 shots on BS Tomar. Immediately after the incident, the BJP leader was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Tomar was attacked when he was at his office.