Former Delhi BJP President Passes Away

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mange Ram Garg died at 7:30 am today. Mange Ram Garg was the former president of BJP’s Delhi unit. Garg was unanimously elected president of the Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party in 1998. A Halwai by profession, Garg was elected to the Delhi Assembly in 2003.

Mange Ram Garg joined the BJP in 1958. He began his innings in the electoral politics by contesting the municipal polls in 1983. He lost. He contested Assembly elections thrice but managed to register a win only in 2003. Garg used to say there was no religious place in the country that he had not visited.