Four Maoists held for killing of 5 policemen in Jharkhand 

Jul 21, 2019, 06:35 am IST
Police on Friday arrested four Maoist s allegedly involved in the killing of five policemen at Kukdujhaat under Tirulidih police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 14.The arrested Maoists were identified as Sunil Tudu, Budhram Mardi, Sriram Majhi and Ramu Lohra.

Seraikela-Kharsawan superintendent of police (SP) Kartik S claimed that Anal-da alias Ramesh alias Patiram Majhi – a Central Committee member of CPI (Maoist) – masterminded the gruesome attack.

He said three Maoist area commanders, Maharaj Pramanik, Amit Munda and Atul Mahato, had led the 21-member bike-borne squad to target the police personnel.
The SP?said the Maoists, riding seven motorcycles, grabbed the police personnel from behind and slit their throats, stabbed them while Pramanik, Munda and Mahato shot them dead with small firearms.

‘We have seized two motorcycles used in the crime and several mobile phones along with with SIMs card belonging to slain police personnel Yudhisthir Malua. Raids are on to arrest other members of the bike-borne squad and masterminds. We are also cracking down on their fiances and have already attached four acres of land of Maharaj Pramanik,’ added Kartik S.

