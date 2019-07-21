Latest NewsBusiness

Google suspends ticket website ‘Viagogo’ from advertising

Jul 21, 2019, 10:18 pm IST
Google has suspended online ticketing website Viagogo. Google has suspended the ticket website from their paid-for search result.

Google has informed that they took this decision as the ticket website has found in breach of advertising policy of Google.” When people use our platform for help in purchasing tickets, we want to make sure that they have an experience they can trust. This is why we have strict policies and take necessary action when we find an advertiser in breach”, said Google spokesperson.

Earlier FIFA has complained that the company has illegally sold the world cup football tickets. It is alleged that they sell fake and not valid tickets.

