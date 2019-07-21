Heavy Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions

The district administration has announced a holiday for all the educational institutions in the Kannur district as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in the district and a ‘red alert’ is announced by the Kerala Disaster Management Authority. University examinations will not have nay change.

The Kottayam district collector has announced holiday for educational institutions in Kottayam municipal corporation, Arppokkara, Aimanam, Kumarakom and Thiruvarppu panchayat.