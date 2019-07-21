Latest NewsInternational

Imran Khan’s community address in Washington likely to see his party supporters

Jul 21, 2019, 05:11 pm IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is US tour. But the official tour of Pak PM is neglected by the US administration. Khan reached Washington yesterday nad no US official has come to receive him in the airport.

Khan’s community address at Washington DC will be attended only by his party supporters. As he is in constant enmity with other parties in Pakistan, only Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf party workers will attend the event.

Many protest and campaign are taking place in the US ahead of Pak premier’s visit. political parties from Balochistan has launched an awareness campaign against the enforced disappearances in Balochistan province in Pakistan.

Also, some US lawmakers have written to US president about the human right violation by the Pakistan government in Sindh province.

