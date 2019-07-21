Latest NewsIndia

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan enjoys horse-riding after recovering from injury : Watch Video

Jul 21, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

India opener Shikhar Dhawan who had picked up an injury during the World Cup looks to have recovered from that, which means he would be available for selection. Dhawan was spotted horseriding a couple of days ahead of the all-important selection. He was riding the horse well through the winds and the trees. He looked confident and did a good job as a jockey. In all probability, if he is available for selection, he should easily be drafted in the squad. Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a video, ‘Riding through the winds.’

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram

Riding through the winds..??

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

