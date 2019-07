In shuttle badminton, ace Indian player P.V.Sindhu has lost to Japanease player Akane Yamaguchi in the finals of Indonesia Open Badminton tournament in Jakarta.

Sindhu lost to Yamaguchi by 21-15,21-16. Sindhu and Yamaguchi have come face to face around 15 times and Sindhu has won 10 matches against her. This was Sindhu’s first final of the year.