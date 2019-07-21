Latest NewsIndia

Islamic State recruiter for Kashmir killed in drone strike

Jul 21, 2019, 08:27 am IST
Huzaifa al-Bakistani, a key commander of the Islamic State in the Khorasan Province (ISJK) and a highly-trained Pakistani national, who was involved in radicalisation of Indian youth, was killed in a US drone strike in the Khogyani district of Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan late on Friday night. Nine others were killed in the drone strike.

Indian agencies believe that al-Bakistani was the social media recruiter for IS and also the mastermind of the outfit’s activities in J&K. His name had even figured during the probe of the IS module in Kashmir and other parts of India.

Sources in the security establishment believe that al-Bakistani was instrumental in the formation of “Wilayah of Hind” in May this year. Sometime ago, IS had also claimed that it had established a new province in India. The announcement had come after a clash between two groups of terrorists and security forces in Kashmir.

