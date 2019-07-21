KeralaLatest News

Left Supporters Shower Cuss Words on News Anchor For this Reason

Jul 21, 2019, 11:08 am IST
The supporters of the Left doesn’t exactly take criticisms or any conflicting voices well and it has been proved time and again.

We saw that in the issue involving Biju Menon, who, after lending support to BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in the Loksabha elections, was the recipient of the wrath of the cyber comrades. They even threatened to boycott his films, besides showering cuss words on him.  Now, in yet another incident, Aparna, a news anchor from News 18 Malayalam Channel is at the receiving end of the communists’ venting their frustration for the stand she took in the issue of SFI’s atrocities in the University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Aparna, part of a special programme of the channel that discussed the incidents at University College, received some serious flaks and the anchor took to Facebook, asking if this is how the workers of a party who embraces Women Renaissance and Progress behave.

“Is this from the workers of a party who embraces Women Renaissance and Progress? It would be better if the Left organisations can think how such activists who uses these cuss words can ever be a asset to their organisation. Also, I would like to tell them that this is not a college campus to silence me with threats” she wrote on Facebook.

Check out her original Facebook post:

Here are some of the comments she got

 

