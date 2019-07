Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ram Chandra Paswan died at RML Hospital in Delhi on Sunday. Ram Chandra Paswan was the brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Ram Chandra Paswan was elected from Samastipur constituency in Bihar. In 2014 elections also, Paswan had won from Samastipur Lok Sabha Constituency defeating Congress candidate Ashok Kumar with a margin of over 10,000 votes.