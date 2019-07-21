No case should be filed against Priya Saha, says Bangladesh Prime Minister

Bangaldesh Prime Minister Sheik Hasina has instructed that no cases should be registered against the minority rights activist in the country Priya Saha. The Bangladesh Prime Minister has asked the Home Minister to ensure the security and safety of village house of Priya.

Priya Biswas Saha is the organizing secretary of Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad. She has complained to US President Donald Trump that 37 million people from the minority community have disappeared from the country.

Her comment has ignited wrath in the country. Many sedition cases were lodged against her. Earlier a court has rejected sedition caser lodged against her.