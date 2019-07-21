Pakistan PM Imran Khan left embarrassed in US as no official welcome accorded to him – Watch Video

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden trip to the US to have face-to-face talks with President Donald Trump started on a bad note. It seems that Donald Trump administration doesn’t care about his maiden visit.

Reports have now emerged pointing that not a single US official came to receive the Pakistan prime minister at the airport.

Khan, who had boarded a commercial flight instead of a private jet to cut down expenses, was instead received by Foreign Minister Fawad Qureshi at the Dulles International Airport.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Washington DC, USA . The Prime Minister was received by Senior Officials of US State Department, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador of Pakistan to USA Dr. Asad M. Khan. pic.twitter.com/YHByyQu8h4 — Pakistan Embassy, DC (@PakEmbassyDC) July 20, 2019

In a video shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed the Prime Minister deboarding the commercial flight and later being received by Qureshi and Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad M Khan. He also took people mover for leaving the airport.

The Pakistan Embassy in the US claimed that the PM was received by Senior Officials of the US State Department; however, no US official was seen in the video clip shared by the twitter handle.