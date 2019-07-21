KeralaLatest News

Several Congress MLAs and ‘MPs are in touch with BJP says P.C.George MLA

Jul 21, 2019, 11:08 pm IST
Kerala Janapaksham leader and MLA from Poonjar P.C.George has claimed that several Congress MLAs and MPs are in touch with BJP leadership. He revealed this to media persons after his party meeting in Kottayam.

“I have come to know that six Congress MPs and three Congress MLAs in the state had held talks with the central leadership of the BJP”, he said. But he declined to give any details. He after made it clear that there will be flow to BJP from the Congress.

But the Congress leadership has refuted the claim of George by terming him as ‘big mouth’.

