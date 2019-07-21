Latest NewsTechnology

The launch countdown of ‘Chandrayaan 2’ begins

Jul 21, 2019, 09:29 pm IST
Less than a minute
Chandrayaan-2

The ISRO has informed that the launching countdown of Chandrayaan 2 has begun. The ISRo has informed this through its social media handle. The Chandrayaan 2 earlier scheduled to launch on July first week was cancelled due to a technical problem.

The GSLV Mark3 will take Chandrayaan on 2.43pm on tomorrow. The launch rehearsal was completed yesterday. The countdown has started today at 6.43 pm. The Chandrayaan will land in Moon on September 6.

Tags

Related Articles

Sex Toy Wins Award For Robotic Innovation, But…

Jan 11, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Dub

Emirati officer gets jail term for seeking bribe from Indian applicant

May 8, 2018, 08:49 pm IST

Rajasthan couple burn their 10 months old baby with hot needle on neck,forehead

Jun 15, 2018, 08:53 pm IST

Kodiyeri’s stand on University conflict is this.

Jul 14, 2019, 02:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close