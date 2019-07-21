The launch countdown of ‘Chandrayaan 2’ begins

The ISRO has informed that the launching countdown of Chandrayaan 2 has begun. The ISRo has informed this through its social media handle. The Chandrayaan 2 earlier scheduled to launch on July first week was cancelled due to a technical problem.

The GSLV Mark3 will take Chandrayaan on 2.43pm on tomorrow. The launch rehearsal was completed yesterday. The countdown has started today at 6.43 pm. The Chandrayaan will land in Moon on September 6.