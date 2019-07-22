“Being an Accused in a Case doesn’t Mean he can’t score good marks” K.T Jaleel Supports Accused SFI Leader

It is with great shock that the students of Kerala witnessed the evidence of possible fraudery which has gone into the different examinations being conducted in Kerala.

University answer sheets, official seals of teachers, etc were recovered from the house of SFI leader Sivaranjith who is an accused in the stabbing case at University College. The criminals were also topping the PSC rank list, throwing into question the transparency of these exams. But, Minister of Higher education, K.T Jaleel saw nothing unusual in these SFI activists topping the rank list.

In a one on one interview programme in a Malayalam news channel, Jaleel said their involvement in criminal cases is not indicative of their learning.

Sivaranjith is the first rank holder in PSC list. The third rank holder is behind by 7 marks. It is completely unusual,” said the interviewer.

Jaleel refused to admit this and said that he being a criminal doesn’t mean that he cannot be a great student.

“Being an accused doesn’t mean he cannot get great marks” replied the minister

The interviewer asked if a student who keeps university answer sheets is a great student.

Jaleel responded that he could have taken the unused additional answer sheets he got during the exam to his home.

The interviewer further said that not a single PSC textbook was recovered from Sivaranjith’s home. The minister replied that it is up to PSC to investigate that issue.