Bollywood celebrities praise Indian sprinter Hima Das for 5 gold medals in 19 days

Indian young sprinter Hima Das has created a new history in the world athletics by winning five gold medals in just 19 days. The 19-year old athlete from Assam has secured five international gold medals in international meets held in Europe.

Congratulations @HimaDas8. We all are extremely proud of you. You’re an inspiration. https://t.co/DEcs7K2fep — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) July 21, 2019

Das first attended a meet at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland on July 2. There she grabbed the gold in 200m at 23.65 seconds. On July 8 she secured her second gold at Poland in the Kutno Athletics meet.

19 days – 5 gold medals – 1 golden girl ! Congratulations @HimaDas8 ! You are an exemplary example of solid grit & determination & a huge inspiration to young girls ??? — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 22, 2019

She finished the race in 23.97 seconds to secure the gold. On July 13 she grabbed the third gold medal in the Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet by finishing 200 m in 23.43 seconds at Check republic.

Supergirl !! @HimaDas8 #himadas She just will not take impossible for an answer .. https://t.co/iiXwh1O6Ph — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 21, 2019

She clinched the gold medal in 200m at Tabor Athletics meet in the Czech Republic. She grabbed the gold medal by finishing the race in 23.25 seconds.

Congratulations on winning the 5th gold @HimaDas8! Your act of kindness towards Assam is an inspiration to us all. A great athlete with a heart of gold. Wishing you all the more success! India is proud of you! https://t.co/Q06SBAKUhq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 21, 2019

Finally, Das has secured a gold medal in 400m atCzehce Republic Athletic Meet. She grabbed the gold medal in finishing the race in 52.09 seconds.

You are unstoppable @HimaDas8…5 golds in a month!! Go girl!! ???? https://t.co/ocD2Bf9vPf — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 21, 2019

Himaaaaa @HimaDas8 we r so so so proud of u little girl ? keep shining like a star always ????? #GoldenGirl #HimaDas #HimaDasourPride ? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 22, 2019

Congratulations #HimaDas on 5th gold medal in just 19 days, making India proud ?? ? pic.twitter.com/YJ0PVD9oqn — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) July 21, 2019