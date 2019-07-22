Latest NewsSports

Bollywood celebrities praise Indian sprinter Hima Das for 5 gold medals in 19 days

Jul 22, 2019, 05:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian young sprinter Hima Das has created a new history in the world athletics by winning five gold medals in just 19 days. The 19-year old athlete from Assam has secured five international gold medals in international meets held in Europe.

Das first attended a meet at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland on July 2. There she grabbed the gold in 200m at 23.65 seconds. On July 8 she secured her second gold at Poland in the Kutno Athletics meet.

She finished the race in 23.97 seconds to secure the gold. On July 13 she grabbed the third gold medal in the Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet by finishing 200 m in 23.43 seconds at Check republic.

She clinched the gold medal in 200m at Tabor Athletics meet in the Czech Republic. She grabbed the gold medal by finishing the race in 23.25 seconds.

Finally, Das has secured a gold medal in 400m atCzehce Republic Athletic Meet. She grabbed the gold medal in finishing the race in 52.09 seconds.

