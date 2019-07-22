Latest NewsIndia

Chandrayaan 2 launched: Historical step by India

Jul 22, 2019
India successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayan II. The spacecraft reached the first orbit which is 181.616 km’s away. It was took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on 2.43 pm. GSLV MKIII carried the spacecraft. Though the launch was delayed the spacecraft will reach its destination on the scheduled date i.e. September 7. Around 7500 people witnessed the launch. The spacecraft carried an orbiter, rover and lander.

