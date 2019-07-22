Chandrayaan 2: Netizens responses to India’s Moon mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully launched India’s second Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ on today at 2.43 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
The GSLV mark3 carrying the Chandrayaan2 will reach Moon on September first week. The mission which cost around Rs.978 crore contains an Orbiter, Lander and a Rover. It will take 54 days to accomplish the mission. This has made India the fifth country in the world to land on the Moon’s surface.
Check People’s responses.:
Take Off #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/7SK02GC9LW
— ???????? ?????????? (@dwivedi344) July 22, 2019
Its LIVE guys n Girls. https://t.co/QvPPnJMVWA
— Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) July 22, 2019
And Lift Off…. #Chandrayaan2 is on its way to reach The Moon's South pole.
Making India The First country inthe world to reach Moon's south pole. pic.twitter.com/lNgzc0vRJs
— Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) July 22, 2019
Well done India ?????
Feeling so proud ??
Bharat mata ki jai ???#Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/A1TwyuRNd4
— ??? (@ur_n1ghtmare) July 22, 2019
Me watching #Chandrayaan2 take off. Well done #ISRO. pic.twitter.com/3r2JgBeClo
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 22, 2019
Proud Moment For India #Chandrayaan2 Launch Successfully.???? pic.twitter.com/EeyDJXRwhG
— Akash Patel (@akashpatel1291) July 22, 2019
Indian Space Research Organisation ? #Chandrayaan2 ???? pic.twitter.com/q120Q3JDWM
— Prakash Vaishnav (@prakash0316) July 22, 2019
