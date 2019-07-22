Chandrayaan 2 successfully launched

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched India’s Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’. The GSLV Mark3 successfully took the satellite.

The GSLV Mark3 took Chandrayaan on 2.43pm on today. The launch rehearsal was completed on Saturday. The countdown has started yesterday at 6.43 pm. The Chandrayaan will land in Moon on September 6.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission contains a satellite, a lander named ‘Vikram’ and a moon rover named ‘Pragyaan’. The ISRO had spent around 1000 crore rupees for this mission. The ‘Chandrayaan’ will land on the moon on September first week.

The booster GSLV Mark3 will carry the payload to a preparatory orbit around the earth in 44 meters long and weighs around 640 tonnes. It is nicknamed ‘Bahubali’. It is fully designed and developed in India.