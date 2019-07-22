KeralaLatest News

CPM tries to sabotage attempt to murder case in University college, accuses BJP president

Jul 22, 2019, 05:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai accused that people who eat rice can understand that the CPM is trying to sabotage the attempt to murder case in University college, where and SFI activist Akhil was stabbed by SFI leaders. The statement of LDF convenor and the news that appeared in CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani all are justifying the violence occurred in the college, BJP president said.

CPM secretary Kodiyeri must explain the meaning of ‘comrade’. PSC has become a party-wing of CPM. He said that BJP is demanding a CBI inquiry in the incident. BJP will conduct a secretaire march on July 26, Pillai said.

Tags

Related Articles

US president Trump tells European countries to take back IS fighters captured

Feb 18, 2019, 04:51 pm IST

Trump creates history through his walk

Jun 30, 2019, 07:31 pm IST

Pakistan’s serial child killer; Zainab’s death the tip of the berg

Jan 18, 2018, 11:16 am IST

Border not peaceful: Indo-Myanmar border sealed

Feb 8, 2018, 03:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close