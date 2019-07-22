CPM tries to sabotage attempt to murder case in University college, accuses BJP president

BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai accused that people who eat rice can understand that the CPM is trying to sabotage the attempt to murder case in University college, where and SFI activist Akhil was stabbed by SFI leaders. The statement of LDF convenor and the news that appeared in CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani all are justifying the violence occurred in the college, BJP president said.

CPM secretary Kodiyeri must explain the meaning of ‘comrade’. PSC has become a party-wing of CPM. He said that BJP is demanding a CBI inquiry in the incident. BJP will conduct a secretaire march on July 26, Pillai said.