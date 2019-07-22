Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Delay in confidence motion

Jul 22, 2019, 09:56 pm IST
Governor and speaker will join the petition filed by the independent MLAs in Karnataka. The petition is against the delay of confidence motion in the assembly. Kapil Sybal will appear for Congress where as Abhishek Singhvi will appear for Speaker. Congress rejected the reports of Kumaraswamy’s possible resignation.

The trust vote will be conducted on Monday night itself. Speaker said that the entire nation is watching the proceedings and pleaded not to make him a scapegoat. Congress and JDS tried to postpone the confidence motion to Wednesday. However Speaker was adamant to conduct it today. The Congress JDS members tried to delay the trust vote by their prolonged discussions. Speaker said that he is ready to sit in the assembly without adjourning.

