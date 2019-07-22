Imran Khan Embarrassed at the US Again: Activists From Balochistan Protests Amid Pak P.M’s Speech

Reports had emerged pointing that not a single US official came to receive the Pakistan prime minister at the airport, during his maiden visit to the US. It looked like Donald Trump administration doesn’t care about his maiden visit to the U.S at all. Now in yet another incident, Pakistan P.M suffered another setback as activists from Balochistan protested against the Pakistan PM during his speech in Washington DC.

The protestors disrupted his speech, highlighted the atrocities faced by the people back at Balochistan, as they shouted slogans about human rights violation by Pakistan at Balochistan. Protestors chanted ‘USA USA’ to protest against Pakistan’s occupation of Baloch, amidst about 10000 Pakistani’s who had assembled in Washington DC to listen to the Pak P.M.

Earlier, Imran Khan had flown to the US in a commercial flight of Qatar Airways, instead of Pakistan International Airlines or the official aircraft. It is reported that Mr.Khan was escorted out of the aircraft in a people mover instead of official vehicles.