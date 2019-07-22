Imran Khan Given No Official Welcome in US: Omar Abdullah Expresses his Support to Pak P.M

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden trip to the US to have face-to-face talks with President Donald Trump started on not a great note. It looked like Donald Trump administration doesn’t care about his maiden visit.

Reports emerged pointing that not a single US official came to receive the Pakistan prime minister at the airport. Now, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister have come out in support of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Omar Abdullah said that Imran did not wear his ego on his sleeve.

He saved his country money it didn’t need to spend AND didn’t wear his ego on his sleeve like most “leaders” do. Remind me again why that’s a bad thing. This reflects badly on the American establishment rather than on @ImranKhanPTI IMO” he wrote on Twitter.

Imran Khan had flown to the US in a commercial flight of Qatar Airways, instead of Pakistan International Airlines or the official aircraft. It is reported that Mr.Khan was escorted out of the aircraft in a people mover instead of official vehicles.