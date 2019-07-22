Iran claims that captured 17 CIA spies

Iran has claimed that has captured 17 spies of American Intelligence agency CIA. The country also claimed that some of them have sentenced to death.

The official news agency of Iran and TV has reported this quoting Iran’s intelligence agency. In the last June Iran has accused that the CIA is operating a cyber spy network in the country. The ministry in a statement said that ‘the identified spied were employed in the sensitive and vital private sector centres in the economic, nuclear, infrastructure, military and cyber areas. … Were they collected classified information”.

The US-Iran tension has worsened as the Us sanction and issues in the Hormuz sea. England has seized an Iranian oil tanker on July 4 and in return, Iran has captured a British ship.