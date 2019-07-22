Latest NewsInternational

Iran claims that captured 17 CIA spies

Jul 22, 2019, 03:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Iran has claimed that has captured 17 spies of American Intelligence agency CIA. The country also claimed that some of them have sentenced to death.

The official news agency of Iran and TV has reported this quoting Iran’s intelligence agency. In the last June Iran has accused that the CIA is operating a cyber spy network in the country. The ministry in a statement said that ‘the identified spied were employed in the sensitive and vital private sector centres in the economic, nuclear, infrastructure, military and cyber areas. … Were they collected classified information”.

The US-Iran tension has worsened as the Us sanction and issues in the Hormuz sea. England has seized an Iranian oil tanker on July 4 and in return, Iran has captured a British ship.

Tags

Related Articles

Apple rejects Ad blocker updates from App Store

Jul 16, 2017, 11:36 pm IST

General Election 2019: Election Commission warns parties against use of Sabarimala issue in campaigning

Mar 11, 2019, 07:18 pm IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Ajmer dargah : Watch Video

Nov 26, 2018, 03:05 pm IST

Differently-abled man delivers food on tricycle; video goes viral

May 20, 2019, 04:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close