Jammu and Kashmir Governor has an Advice For Terrorists! Check this Out

Jul 22, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Terrorists operating in Kashmir has a financial and religious agenda, besides the motive to disrupt the peace and harmony of India. Not too many would even fancy giving a piece of advice to terrorists but Jammu and Kashmir Governor did exactly that in a public meeting. He suggested that the terrorists should kill corrupt politicians and not innocent people and security personnel.

“These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?” Satya Pal Malik was quoted as saying by NDTV. He was speaking at an event in Kargil.

Later Malik said that his comment came out in a fit of anger and frustration.

“As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said. Many political leaders and big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

