Latest NewsGulf

Malayalees are less interested in gulf jobs reveals study

Jul 22, 2019, 02:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Data released by the External Affairs Ministry reveals that Malayalees are losing interest in ‘Gulf jobs’. The number of Malayalees are becoming less in Indians going abroad seeking jobs.

As per the data of 2018, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh top in the list of low skilled workers. In 2018, 86,273 low skilled workers from Uttar Pradesh has gone abroad for jobs. And form Kerala the number is around 25,000.

But Kerala tops in the remittance from foreign countries to India. As per the Reserve bank of India, Kerala has got a share of 19% of total remittance to India. Maharashtra comes in the second position and Karnataka is in the third position. The total remittance to India is around $ 7900 crore.

Tags

Related Articles

Did You Know The Original Names Of These Bollywood Stars?

Mar 28, 2018, 11:36 am IST

GST: e-way bill made mandatory for 2018 onwards

Dec 17, 2017, 09:25 am IST

“Lord Ram’s place is in a temple and not in the open”- Mahant Satyendra Das

Nov 5, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

Etihad Airways launches more flights to Kerala

May 4, 2017, 08:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close