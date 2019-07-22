Malayalees are less interested in gulf jobs reveals study

Data released by the External Affairs Ministry reveals that Malayalees are losing interest in ‘Gulf jobs’. The number of Malayalees are becoming less in Indians going abroad seeking jobs.

As per the data of 2018, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh top in the list of low skilled workers. In 2018, 86,273 low skilled workers from Uttar Pradesh has gone abroad for jobs. And form Kerala the number is around 25,000.

But Kerala tops in the remittance from foreign countries to India. As per the Reserve bank of India, Kerala has got a share of 19% of total remittance to India. Maharashtra comes in the second position and Karnataka is in the third position. The total remittance to India is around $ 7900 crore.