Malaysia announces new entry ports to provide ‘visa on arrival’ for Indians

The Malaysian government has announced six new entry points to provide ‘vias on arrival’ for Indian and Chinese visitors visiting the country. By this, the total approved entry points for Indians has risen to 12. Malaysia approved vias on arrival police on October 2015.

From July 15, tourists and visitors from India and China can apply for a visa on arrival at these six new points:

1. Langkawi Airport in Kedah

2. Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration check-point in Kedah

3. Miri International Airport in Sarawak

4. Sungai Tujuh checkpoint in Sarawak

5. Laub ferry jetty

6. Sultan Abdul Aziz International Airport in Subang

Tourists from India and China entering Malaysia from Brunei, Singapore, and Thailand will be given visa on arrival.