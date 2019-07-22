Latest NewsIndia

Samajwadi Party MLA Exhorts People to Economically Boycott BJP

Jul 22, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Less than a minute

In a video that has already gone viral on the Internet, Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan can be heard instructing his supporters to stop buying anything from BJP supporters. His exhortation to economically boycott BJP was ina communally sensitive place called Kairana.

“I appeal to everyone in Kairana and villages around whoever buys things from Kairana, stop buying it from BJP supporters. Move elsewhere for ten days. Face some hardships to show solidarity with your brothers. Only after you boycott BJP people can things improve. Their home run well because we keep buying from them” he said.

Kairana in Uttar Pradesh is a place with about 85 percent Muslim population.

Tags

Related Articles

Medical licence of doctor suspended for sharing ‘Bikini’ photo

Jun 17, 2019, 08:35 pm IST

Nokia X6 rollout as Nokia 6.1 Plus. You Definitely Need to Check Out The Specs

Jul 20, 2018, 03:02 pm IST
drugs nabbed

20 kgs of drugs found; peddlers arrested in secret operations

Apr 25, 2018, 06:21 am IST

Cyclone Fani : Odisha estimates Rs 11,942 cr loss

May 15, 2019, 04:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close