Samajwadi Party MLA Exhorts People to Economically Boycott BJP

In a video that has already gone viral on the Internet, Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan can be heard instructing his supporters to stop buying anything from BJP supporters. His exhortation to economically boycott BJP was ina communally sensitive place called Kairana.

“I appeal to everyone in Kairana and villages around whoever buys things from Kairana, stop buying it from BJP supporters. Move elsewhere for ten days. Face some hardships to show solidarity with your brothers. Only after you boycott BJP people can things improve. Their home run well because we keep buying from them” he said.

Kairana in Uttar Pradesh is a place with about 85 percent Muslim population.