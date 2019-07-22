The biggest nationalized bank in India, State Bank of India (SBI) has claimed that has restored it’s online banking app ‘Yono’ and online portal after a technical error.

The SBI has expressed their regrets in the difficulties that the customers have faced. The bank management took its official Twitter to handle to respond and made it clear that what happened was a technical error.

The technical gitch has even affected the ‘core banking’ system also. SBI’s online portal was down from Monday morning. Due to this customers can not transfer or withdraw money through online. Many customers have approached SBI complaining this.