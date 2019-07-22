KeralaLatest News

Students’ heroes during Monsoon

Jul 22, 2019, 10:20 pm IST
District Collector is the most valuable personality during monsoon days for school students. The search trends in Kerala say that collector and holiday are the most searched words in Google in these days. As heavy rain hit the state many fake news regarding holiday was spread which may have taken the students to the internet. The most searched items so far are:

  • District collector
  • Holiday
  • Rain holiday tomorrow
  • Is tomorrow holiday for school
  • Collector declared holiday in Kerala
