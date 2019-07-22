Latest NewsInternational

Video footage from seized British tanker is out

Jul 22, 2019, 11:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

The images of the crew of Stena Impero the Bristish tanker seized by Iran is out. The images published by Reuters shows the crew including the Malayalee. The ship company has requested Iran to show their employees. It has been four days since Iran captured the oil tanker of Britain. The images show the crew members working. Of the 23 members, 18 are Indians. 3 Malayalees are suspected to be in the ship however the confirmation is yet to be made. The ship was seized in the Strait of Hormuz.

 

 

