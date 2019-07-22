Video footage from seized British tanker is out

The images of the crew of Stena Impero the Bristish tanker seized by Iran is out. The images published by Reuters shows the crew including the Malayalee. The ship company has requested Iran to show their employees. It has been four days since Iran captured the oil tanker of Britain. The images show the crew members working. Of the 23 members, 18 are Indians. 3 Malayalees are suspected to be in the ship however the confirmation is yet to be made. The ship was seized in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's state TV has released video showing the crew on-board the British-flagged oil tanker that was seized by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz last week. Get more on this story here: https://t.co/UGizzF1HIu pic.twitter.com/CWLqJX4w46 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 22, 2019