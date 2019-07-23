Boris Johnson to be England’s next Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has been elected as the next Prime Minister of England and the leader of the Conservative party. Johnson who is the former mayor of London has defeated external affairs secretary Jeremy Hunt. Johnson secured 66% votes in the poll conducted for selecting the Conservative party. He will take the office England’s Prime Minister on tomorrow. He replaces Theresa May, who resigned after Brexit deal.

Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives – we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 23, 2019