Boris Johnson to be England's next Prime Minister

Jul 23, 2019
Boris Johnson has been elected as the next Prime Minister of England and the leader of the Conservative party. Johnson who is the former mayor of London has defeated external affairs secretary Jeremy Hunt. Johnson secured 66% votes in the poll conducted for selecting the Conservative party. He will take the office England’s Prime Minister on tomorrow. He replaces Theresa May, who resigned after Brexit deal.

