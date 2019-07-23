Latest NewsIndia

Chandrayaan-2 : ‘Some have moon on flags, some flag on moon’: Harbhajan Singh trolls Islamic countries ; See Post

Jul 23, 2019, 08:45 am IST
India made history with Chandrayaan 2 as it successfully completed its second moon mission. The successful effort caught the eye of the world as they lavished praise for the nation.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh , while congratulating India for launching Chandrayaan 2, tried taking a sly dig at some Islamic countries with his tweet. But fans were not ready to accept his ‘derogatory’ tweet and soon started trolling him for his comments.

He was subtle while trolling the neighbours.

‘Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon.’

He posted the flags of Pakistan, Algeria, Turkey, Maldives, Mauritania, Tunisia, Libya, Malaysia and Azerbaijan in the first part while the flags of India, United States of America, China and Russia in the second category. USA, Russia and China are the only three powers to have successfully landed on the surface of the moon.

 

