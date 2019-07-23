CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal: A video of a new song will be released today

Jul 23, 2019, 05:25 pm IST
A new song from the yet to release Malayalam film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ will be released today. The video of the song sung by Dr. K.J.Yeshudas will be released today at 6.pm. Award-winning music director M.Jayachandran has composed music for the lyrics written by Eastcoast Vijayan.M.Jayachandran is teaming up with Eastcoast after a long gap of ten years.

The film directed by Eastcoast Vijayan will be released on screens on July 26. The film produced under the banner Eastcoast Entertainments is a family entertainer. The film is penned by S.L.Puram Jayasurya.

Akhil Prabhakar plays the lead role in the fil, Sonu, Sivkami plays the female leads. Nedumudi Venu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Hareesh kanaran, Nobi, Bijukuttan, and many other renowned actors are also playing lead roles in the film.

The songs of the fils released earlier have been a trendsetter.

