Left Supporter Sunitha Devadas Criticises KSU Unit President at University College

After some unfortunate incidents and a chain of shocking revelations about the atrocities of SFI at University College, the institution was reopened yesterday. KSU could finally make their unit at the institution after 18 years, thanks to all the public attention the college has got and SFI forced to play by the rules.

Amal Chandran, who featured in many news channel discussions about the SFI atrocities at the college is the KSU unit president and Left supporter Sunitha Devadas feels he was just being opportunistic.

Amal said he was a Congress activist and acted like an SFI. This is how Congress workers are, they will act and if the situations are favorable, they will jump to the opposite shed. Even your(Congress’)M.P’s and MLA’s act as Congress and when Amit Shah’s money arrives, you become BJP. This is your politics…” she wrote on Facebook.

