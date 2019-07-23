Martyred soldier Aurangzeb’s younger brothers join Indian Army

Mohammed Shabir and Mohammed Tariq, brothers of late Rifleman Aurangzeb, on Monday joined the Indian Army. Shabir and Tariq were inducted into the force during the enrolment parade of 100 new recruits in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The Army conducted the enrollment parade as part of a unique initiative by the 156 Infantry Battalion of Territorial army under the Aegis of HQ CIF (R).

The 100 candidates were selected out of nearly 11 thousand aspirants who participated in the recruitment rally held in June. Candidates from Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi district participated in the rally. While interacting with reporters Tariq said that he would fight terrorism to avenge his brother’s killing. He added, “Today we feel proud on joining the Indian army and are proud of our country.”

Last year in June, Rifleman Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by terrorists in Pulwama district. His body was found at Gusoo in Pulwama. Aurangzeb was a resident of Poonch and was serving in 44 Rashtriya Rifles.