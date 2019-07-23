Mohanlal plays a double role in Ittymaani Made in China

The shooting of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s new film ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ was wrapped up in China. This was revealed by the directors of the film through a Facebook post. The post-production works of the movie is progressing.

It is reported that Mohanlal will play a dual role as a father and son in the film. Mohanlal plays the role of Ittymaani, a catering business owner in Thrissur in the film. Honey Rose plays the female lead and she portrays the role of a nurse in London.

The film produced by Antony Perumbavoor under AAshirvaad Cinemas will be released on Onam.