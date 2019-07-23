CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Mohanlal plays a double role in Ittymaani Made in China

Jul 23, 2019, 11:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

The shooting of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s new film ‘Ittymaani Made in China’ was wrapped up in China. This was revealed by the directors of the film through a Facebook post. The post-production works of the movie is progressing.

???????? ???? ???????? '????????? Made in China'???? ?????????? ??????????? Post production ?????? ??????????????? ?Ittymaani Made In China Mohanlal Antony Perumbavoor Aashirvad Cinemas

Gepostet von JIBI JOJU am Dienstag, 23. Juli 2019

It is reported that Mohanlal will play a dual role as a father and son in the film. Mohanlal plays the role of Ittymaani, a catering business owner in Thrissur in the film. Honey Rose plays the female lead and she portrays the role of a nurse in London.

The film produced by Antony Perumbavoor under AAshirvaad Cinemas will be released on Onam.

Tags

Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki To Launch Four New Products

Jan 22, 2018, 05:16 pm IST
Disha-Patani-Hot

Disha Patani again raising the temperature with her super hot pic

Sep 11, 2018, 07:08 pm IST

Indian Soldier dies of Stone Pelting at Army Convoy in Kashmir

Oct 27, 2018, 08:19 am IST

BJP leader booked for allegedly burning vehicles

Dec 10, 2018, 05:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close