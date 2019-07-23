More than 1 lakh women got a driving license in Saudi Arabia

A report released by a Saudi Arabian government authority revealed that around 1.25 lakh women have got driving licence in the country. It also revealed that almost 1 lakh expats who were working in the country were lost their jobs and 181 foreign women drivers were recruited to Saudi.

This was revealed by the General Authority for Statistics. As per the data, around 13 lakh foreign nationals were working in Saudi as drivers. In 2017 it was around 14 lakhs. It means that around 1 lakh expats lost their job.

As women started driving vehicles many house drivers lost their job as many families terminated their drivers. Saudi allowed the women to drive the vehicles on 2018 June 24.