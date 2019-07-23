Latest NewsGulf

More than 1 lakh women got a driving license in Saudi Arabia

Jul 23, 2019, 09:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

A report released by a Saudi Arabian government authority revealed that around 1.25 lakh women have got driving licence in the country. It also revealed that almost 1 lakh expats who were working in the country were lost their jobs and 181 foreign women drivers were recruited to Saudi.

This was revealed by the General Authority for Statistics. As per the data, around 13 lakh foreign nationals were working in Saudi as drivers. In 2017 it was around 14 lakhs. It means that around 1 lakh expats lost their job.

As women started driving vehicles many house drivers lost their job as many families terminated their drivers. Saudi allowed the women to drive the vehicles on 2018 June 24.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Railways recruitment for 12th pass candidates : Apply Now

Jan 26, 2018, 10:19 pm IST

Four Members of Family Found Dead: Dead Bodies inside Fridge and Suitcase

Aug 21, 2018, 09:13 am IST
dhoni-playing-with-ziva-on-ground-after-winning-kxip

After beating KXIP, Dhoni and cute Ziva engaged in family time on the ground: Video

May 21, 2018, 11:34 am IST

Tumour Weighing 10 Kg occupying 80% of Abdomen removed in a complex surgery

Jun 10, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close