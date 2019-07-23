Naxal killed in encounter with security forces

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The skirmish took place in a forest near Birabhatti village, located around 500 km from the state capital Raipur when a District Reserve Guard team was out on a counter-insurgency exercise, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

The security personnel were advancing through the forest when Naxals started firing at them, leading to the gun battle between the two sides, he said. The Naxals soon fled the spot and escaped into the dense forest, the official said. After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a rebel and two country-made guns were recovered from the spot, he said.