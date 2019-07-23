Priyanka Chopra falls from yacht during birthday celebrations, Nick Jonas saves her : Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra who is busy celebrating her birthday with family and friends in Miami recently met with a small accident while celebrating her birthday on a yacht. In a recent video that is surfacing on the internet, we can see PeeCee falling off the boat while her husband Nick Jonas and other guards save her in just nick of time.

This is not the first time Nick saved Priyanka even on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebration PeeCee almost falls off the yacht but her darling husband holds her in time.