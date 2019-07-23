Latest NewsEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra falls from yacht during birthday celebrations, Nick Jonas saves her : Watch Video

Jul 23, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Less than a minute

Priyanka Chopra who is busy celebrating her birthday with family and friends in Miami recently met with a small accident while celebrating her birthday on a yacht. In a recent video that is surfacing on the internet, we can see PeeCee falling off the boat while her husband Nick Jonas and other guards save her in just nick of time.

This is not the first time Nick saved Priyanka even on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebration PeeCee almost falls off the yacht but her darling husband holds her in time.

Priyanka Chopra

Tags

Related Articles

Navjot Singh Sidhu Says Muslims Should Unite Against P.M Modi

Apr 16, 2019, 08:25 pm IST

J& K: Panchayat elections from Saturday

Nov 16, 2018, 08:57 pm IST

Famous Cinematographer Robert passed away

Dec 1, 2018, 11:29 am IST
shivram hebbar

Congress Embarrassed: Congress MLA Shivram Hebber Says the Audio Evidence Against BJP is Fake

May 21, 2018, 03:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close